DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the July 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of DNZOY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.53. 18,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,036. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.