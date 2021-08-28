Desjardins Weighs in on National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $9.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.52. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.50.

NA stock opened at C$99.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$62.50 and a 52-week high of C$100.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.