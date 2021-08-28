Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $42.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on URBN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

