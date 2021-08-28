Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

FRA:PBB opened at €9.85 ($11.59) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.86.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.