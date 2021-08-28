Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

FRA:PBB opened at €9.85 ($11.59) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.86.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.