Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Down 59.4% in August

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the July 29th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $21.85. 44,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,731. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTEGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

