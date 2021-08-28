Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Down 59.4% in August

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the July 29th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $21.85. 44,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,731. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
