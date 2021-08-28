DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.08

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €7.08 ($8.33) and traded as high as €7.77 ($9.14). DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €7.70 ($9.06), with a volume of 412,023 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $946.95 million and a P/E ratio of -22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.36.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

