DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $527.88

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $527.88 and last traded at $517.45, with a volume of 6160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $517.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 99.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $896,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,306 shares of company stock worth $29,720,831. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,976,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of DexCom by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after buying an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

