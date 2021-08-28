dForce (DF) Achieves Market Cap of $21.95 Million

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges. dForce has a total market capitalization of $21.95 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.06 or 0.00752941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00161485 BTC.

About dForce

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official website is dforce.network . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

