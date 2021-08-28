Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after acquiring an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after acquiring an additional 169,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

NYSE DEO traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $192.33. The company had a trading volume of 430,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

