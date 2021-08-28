DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $150.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.
DKS opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $138.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 101.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,873 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 132,501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $10,383,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 410.0% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
