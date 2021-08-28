DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $150.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

DKS opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $138.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 101.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,873 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 132,501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $10,383,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 410.0% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

