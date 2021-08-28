DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

DKS has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

DKS stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

