Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 30th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DDL opened at $21.36 on Friday. Dingdong has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

