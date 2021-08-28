Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.78. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

