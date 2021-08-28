DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) PT Raised to $64.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DLO has been the subject of several other reports. began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79. DLocal has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,720,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

