Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.69.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $301,779,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after buying an additional 817,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

