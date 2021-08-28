Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at UBS Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $301,779,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

