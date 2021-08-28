Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.67.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $89.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 2.97. Domo has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. Domo’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

