Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $8.17 on Friday, hitting $89.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.63. Domo has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 2.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

