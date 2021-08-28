Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.39)-($1.31) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($1.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $252.0-256.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.96 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

Shares of DOMO traded down $8.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,085. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 2.97. Domo has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.67.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

