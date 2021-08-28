Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $8.17 on Friday, hitting $89.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,085. Domo has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.63.

DOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

