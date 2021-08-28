DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $7,293,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $843,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $187.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.31. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 57,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $8,076,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,773,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,740,597. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

