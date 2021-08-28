DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 62.7% in August

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the July 29th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 111.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 819,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 431,427 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 220.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 576,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after buying an additional 396,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after buying an additional 361,795 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1,026.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 200,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 55.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 179,146 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. 215,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,156. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $18.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

