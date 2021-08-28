Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,406 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Douglas Emmett worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,039,000 after buying an additional 190,657 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 220.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 309,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 212,895 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEI opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 121.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

