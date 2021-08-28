DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Sells $3,168,990.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $3,168,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $2,605,614.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lowered their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

