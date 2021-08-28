Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Down 86.9% in August

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the July 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

DDHRF stock remained flat at $$5.41 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35. Dream Impact Trust has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

DDHRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Impact Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Dream Impact Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

