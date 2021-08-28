DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Sells £70,375.24 in Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70).

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 440.70 ($5.76) on Friday. DS Smith Plc has a one year low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a one year high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 427.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. DS Smith’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.25 ($6.00).

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

