DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Sells £70,375.24 in Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70).
Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 440.70 ($5.76) on Friday. DS Smith Plc has a one year low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a one year high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 427.92.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. DS Smith’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
