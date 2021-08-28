DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Brokerages expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will report sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 64.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,026. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

