DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Brokerages expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will report sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 64.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,026. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.