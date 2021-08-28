DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00051879 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008286 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

