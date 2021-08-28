Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DLTH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 144,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,272. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Duluth has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Duluth by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Duluth by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

