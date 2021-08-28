Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $16.91 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

