DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives $23.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get DZS alerts:

Shares of DZSI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. 41,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,802. DZS has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $384.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, analysts predict that DZS will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in DZS by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DZS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DZS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DZS by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.