Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Up 108.4% in August

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 108.4% from the July 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 61,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,536. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.