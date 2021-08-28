EchoLink Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $931,002.62 and approximately $25,602.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.74 or 0.00748494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00098872 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.