EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Up 366.7% in August

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EDPFY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24.

EDPFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.96.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

