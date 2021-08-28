Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

ESTC opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.08. Elastic has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 412.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

