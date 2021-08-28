Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $200.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $194.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.77% from the company’s previous close.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

ESTC stock opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.08. Elastic has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Elastic by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after buying an additional 1,023,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Elastic by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,068,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,002,000 after buying an additional 720,978 shares in the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP grew its holdings in Elastic by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,389,000 after buying an additional 611,001 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,856,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Elastic by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,585,000 after purchasing an additional 558,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

