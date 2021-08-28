Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 762.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS EKTAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.88. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $436.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.96 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

EKTAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.