Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 5.10. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

