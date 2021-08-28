Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) & Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Financial Analysis

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Embraer and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer -2.78% -7.40% -2.03% Joby Aviation N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Embraer and Joby Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer 1 2 3 0 2.33 Joby Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Embraer currently has a consensus target price of $17.82, suggesting a potential downside of 1.55%. Given Embraer’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Embraer is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Embraer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embraer and Joby Aviation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer $3.77 billion 0.88 -$731.90 million ($2.52) -7.18 Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A

Joby Aviation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Embraer.

Summary

Joby Aviation beats Embraer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing. The Defense and Security segment engages in research, development, production, modification, and support for defense and security aircrafts, as well as other integrated products and solutions including satellites and information and communication systems. The Executive Jet Business segment deals with the development, manufacture, and sale of executive jets. The Service & Support segment provides after-service solutions and support to its customers through a comprehensive portfolio of innovative and competitive solutions to ensure operational efficiency of products manufactured by Embraer and by other aircraft manufacturers, extending the useful life of commercial, executive and defense aircraft.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

