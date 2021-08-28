Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Down 71.5% in August

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the July 29th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ENLAY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 234,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.59. Enel has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $11.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.4349 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.
