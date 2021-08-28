Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Down 71.5% in August

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the July 29th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ENLAY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 234,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.59. Enel has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $11.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.4349 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

