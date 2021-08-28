Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Director Philip Politziner Acquires 3,000 Shares

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Director Philip Politziner purchased 3,000 shares of Energy Focus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $10,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $16.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.43. Energy Focus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.32). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 136.56% and a negative net margin of 36.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EFOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Focus by 66.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.