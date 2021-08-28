Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Lowered by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,979 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

