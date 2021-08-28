Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Bought by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Ennis comprises approximately 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Ennis worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ennis during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ennis during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ennis by 80.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 117,445 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 4.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ennis by 43.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBF traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. 63,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,676. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $515.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

