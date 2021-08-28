Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s previous close.

EPD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

