Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,319 Shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 94.12% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF worth $135,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,315,000.

Shares of ESGA stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $57.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14.

