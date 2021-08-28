Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $111,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,865.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,643.19. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

