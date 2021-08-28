Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 107,200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,200 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Caterpillar worth $159,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $212.83 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

