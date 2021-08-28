Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 105,633 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 759,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,633 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $150,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $195.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

