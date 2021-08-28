Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 156,742 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,986,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $169,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

