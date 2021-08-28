EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

NYSE EPR opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

